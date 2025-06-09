Labour drain hits top dalo exporter

Fiji’s largest dalo exporter has been hit hard by the labour drain under Australia and New Zealand’s seasonal work schemes.

Navua multi-million dollar businessman Peni Moi, who runs Ben’s Trading Limited states he lost some of his most reliable farmers and factory workers to the programs, leaving major gaps across his operations.

He admits the sudden departures slowed production and drove up costs, as replacements had to be trained from scratch.

“Losing my most experienced farmers and factory hands all at once was a big blow. They understood the work inside out, and replacing them was not easy.”

Moi said relief came when government expanded recruitment to overseas labour markets.

Today, more than 30 Bangladesh nationals and several workers from Ghana are employed at his company.

Moi explained that the new recruits bring vital trade skills as mechanics, carpenters, and welders, in addition to their factory roles.

Their expertise has helped stabilise operations and ease the strain left by the exodus.

Despite the challenges, Moi states Ben’s Trading continues to grow, meeting international demand while creating opportunities for both Fijians and foreign workers.

