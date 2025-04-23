Labasa's main street makeover on track

Labasa town is poised for significant transformation, with the near completion of three major commercial complexes marking a pivotal shift in local business activity and urban development.

The projects are expected to reshape the town’s economic and physical landscape, bringing in new opportunities and fresh challenges.

This includes the new Courts outlet, Vinod Patel showroom, and the Carpenters complex.

Labasa Special Administrator Chair Paul Jaduram has confirmed that an increasing number of businesses are choosing to set up along the town’s main street, creating a new commercial hub.

“So, people are converting into the main area where there’s foot traffic, and parking is very essential. As you know, we have a lot of parking problems here.”

Jaduram adds that the main infrastructure challenge in town is a bypass to ease the traffic congestion during peak hours.

Minister for Local Government Maciu Nalumisa has acknowledged the new development projects, which are a positive gain for the North economy.

“We are growing, you know, and so is the economy. So, I think I’m re-ally happy. Because even if you walk around Labasa, you see a lot of activities happening and a lot of people coming to town. So, that’s an indication in itself that people are happy to be in Labasa.”

Meanwhile, a few more developments are planned for Labasa that will commence soon, which include the Jaduram Mall complex on the town’s main street.

