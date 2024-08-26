Labasa's first branded hotel to boost growth: Kamikamica

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica says the Damodar Group of Companies hotel investment in Labasa is a significant step towards addressing the growing demand for accommodation in the north.

While launching the $6.5 million Labasa Damodar City Hotel brand, Kamikamica says this investment highlights the need for further development and investment.

The Minister says this new hotel branded as the Ramada Encore by Wyndham will be the first branded hotel in Labasa.

Article continues after advertisement

He says the hotel will feature a 40 rooms, a conference facility capable of accommodating 80 to 100 guests, a swimming pool and a gym.

Kamikamica says the impact of this investment extends far beyond the immediate benefits of the hotel itself.

“The establishment of the Ramada Encore by Wyndham will create over 30 jobs providing employment opportunities and supporting livelihoods quite apart from the indirect employment that this will create as well. There is no doubt that there will be ripple effects to other industries such as the transportation and services sector.”

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism Viliame Gavoka who was also at the event says the launch marks not just the final phases of a new hotel but a pivotal moment in our journey towards growth.

He says the government will continue to support developments that align with its broader goals, ensuring that the growth we achieve is sustainable, inclusive and beneficial to all.

Gavoka says the success of the hotel is not just a success for Labasa, but for Vanua Levu and for the nation as a whole.

“Together, we can continue to build, dream and work towards a future where Vanua Levu is not just a destination but a thriving community where people and opportunities flourish.”

The Tourism Minister thanked the company for the investment stating they have not just created employment at the hotel but have created businesses for those who will sustain the hotel, the farmers, taxi drivers, retailers amongst others.