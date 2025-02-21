Labasa to host 146th Girmit Commemoration

[Photo: Minister Charan Jeath Singh]

A Girmit Working Committee has been formed to oversee the 146th Girmit Commemoration event, which will be held at Subrail Park in Labasa.

The committee is chaired by Minister Charan Jeath Singh.

The three-day event will feature cultural displays and storytelling, celebrating the arrival of the first Indian indentured laborers in Fiji.

[Photo: Girmit descendants]

In addition to the event, the Ministry has launched several initiatives to preserve the Girmit legacy.

“It calls for national unity among all ethnic communities, recognizing that the struggles of the Girmityas were not just an Indo-Fijian experience but part of Fiji’s collective history.”

The committee’s first meeting is scheduled for tomorrow.



[Photo: Minister Charan Jeath Singh]

Singh says this year’s theme, “Preserving the Past, Envisioning the Future,” highlights the importance of honoring the Girmityas while fostering a united Fiji.

The official event will be commemorated from May 10 to 12.

The Girmit Commemoration will also include an additional event in Savusavu on May 11, allowing the Northern Division to participate in the national commemoration.

