Labasa retailers raise concerns over FSC plans

FSC tramline route

The Labasa retailers are not happy with the proposed bypass road plans to go through the town, due to lack of proper consultation.

Labasa Chamber of Commerce President Vinesh Dayal stated in response to the sudden barricade of FSC tramline route that have been parallel used as a car parks for decades.

He says that in the past weeks, retailers, employers, employees, visitors, and customers have been challenged with the shortage of 300 car park spaces in main town.

“FSC has actually deprived all the stakeholders of at least 300 car parks that have existed there for over decades, maybe four or five decades, and now the congestion that we can see in town is a result, a direct result, of that decision that FSC has made without any consultation. Now as far as the Chamber of Commerce is concerned, we have never been consulted.”

Dayal adds that even though the proposed bypass plans were to use the current tramline route, more consultations and dialogue should be considered.

Labasa Town Council has also confirmed receiving numerous complaints on the issue, and a meeting including FSC, Commissioner North, Divisional Police Commander North, and stakeholders is expected soon.

Meanwhile, in an earlier interview with the Minister for Sugar, Charan Jeath Singh, he stated that part of the plan was restricting the area from being used as a parking space to provide businesses and retailers ample notice to relocate or find alternative parking to facilitate the bypass road’s planning.

However, questions have again been sent to the Minister for Sugar on the matter.