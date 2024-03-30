Labasa officers complete workshop

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Thirty police officers recently completed a week-long Investigators Empowerment Workshop at the Labasa Police Station training room.

The workshop aimed to enhance their investigative skills and service delivery.

During the closing ceremony, Divisional Police Commander North, Senior Superintendent of Police Kemueli Baledrokadroka, emphasized the importance of implementing the lessons learnt.

Divisional Police Commander North, Senior Superintendent of Police Kemueli Baledrokadroka

He urged the officers to maintain integrity and professionalism in their work.

SSP Baledrokadroka reminded the officers to adhere to ethical standards and follow proper procedures in their investigations.

He also highlights that shortcuts or failure to comply with regulations would be exposed, emphasizing the importance of accountability in law enforcement.