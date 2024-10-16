Labasa gears up for the biggest Diwali Dhoom

The much-anticipated Diwali Dhoom will now be held at Damodar City in Labasa this Saturday.

Fijian Broadcasting Corporation’s Radio Fiji Two and Mirchi FM’s Radio Manager Ashneel Singh says the event, originally scheduled as a three-day Mela was rescheduled due to an unfavourable weather forecast to ensure the safety of the public, participants, and staff.

He says after careful consultation with the Nadi Weather Office, the one-day event will be held at Damodar City Labasa from 12pm to 10 pm promising an exciting celebration for Diwali enthusiasts across Vanua Levu.

He says they are excited about reconnecting with their listeners and marking this year’s Diwali festivities in Labasa, particularly as the stations celebrate a milestone 70th anniversary.

Singh says the event promises to be bigger and better, with a range of activities and entertainment lined up to create an unforgettable experience.

The celebrations will kick off at noon, featuring live entertainment and radio broadcasts, a variety of shopping stalls, and vibrant cultural performances.

Attendees can also participate in a series of exciting competitions, including Thali, Rangoli, and poster contests, offering ample opportunities for the community to showcase their creativity and festive spirit.