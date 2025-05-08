Labasa gears up for Girmit Day celebrations

[File Photo]

Businesses in Labasa Town are currently thriving as more people look forward to the 146th National Girmit celebrations this long weekend.

Labasa Special Administrator’s Chair, Paul Jaduram, says that hotels and accommodations are expected to be fully booked to cater to the many guests arriving for the celebration.

He adds that small businesses, such as food stalls and accessories booths, are expected to receive a major boost, especially with the first week of school holidays and Mother’s Day just around the corner.

“People of Labasa, Savusavu, Seaqaqa, as far as Nabouwalu, and up to Udu Point, come along to Subrail Park and witness what our forefathers, my grandparents, went through.”

Jaduram is advising the public to plan ahead, considering current weather forecasts, as the Friendly North town is expected to be bustling with activity.

He has also extended an open invitation to everyone to join the three-day celebration at Subrail Park in Labasa, which will begin on Saturday.

