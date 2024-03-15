[File Photo]

Plans are in place for expansion work on the dormitory to be carried out at the Labasa Fire Station to accommodate female firefighters.

This has been highlighted by the National Fire Authority of Fiji Chief Executive Sowane Puamau while touring the Northern Division.

He says that unfortunately, Labasa station, being the largest and powerhouse for the Northern Division, has no female officer staff.

Currently, all female officers are stationed at the Savusavu and Seaqaqa stations.

Puamau adds that, under the NFA regulations, two female officers should be stationed at each fire station around Fiji.