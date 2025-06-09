Labasa enters new era with $120m in projects

Labasa town

Labasa town is currently witnessing a new era marked by unprecedented developments, improving the services and facilities for the region.

A total of 12 projects with a combined $120 million investment in active and proposed capital projects proves that Vanua Levu is the next economic frontier for Fiji.

Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica states that it is now evident that the North is emerging as a dynamic, self-reliant, and strategic hub.

“Currently, the construction of the Na Vualiku Hotel and Apartments, a project that will deliver 40 high-quality rooms, will boost tourism and business travel in the north. Another project is the Vinod Patel & Co. Commercial Complex, which will bring enhanced retail capacity and, of course, local employment. Vision Investments is developing the Courts Mega Labasa, a modern retail center expected to open early next year.”

Kamikamica says that Labasa is not only seeing investment in construction but also in essential infrastructure and logistics, including the pre-development pipeline of the Motibhai Group’s Distribution Center in Labasa, which is a major investment in the North’s supply chain capacity.

Also part of the plan is the new warehouse by Ho Yulin Wood in Dreketi and Savusavu, which will support growth in light manufacturing and logistics, and the RB Patel Limited Complex in Wailevu, a project that will ease congestion in the town areas.

Meanwhile, Fiji currently has 195 active investment projects underway across the country valued at $5.5 billion, but this could increase further based on investors’ interest.

