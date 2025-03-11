Kumar supports Constitution Amendment Bill

[Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

Independent Member of Parliament Shalen Kumar has strongly hinted at his support for the proposed Constitutional amendments currently before Parliament.

Kumar says he is firm that this amendment bill means they will not sacrifice their security for values nor sacrifice their values for their security.

He also expressed confidence in Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka’s statement, emphasizing the need to be open, honest, and intentional in gaining public trust.

He adds that according to the Prime Minister, this trust will enable citizens to vote on critical issues, ensuring that any changes reflect the will of the people.

Kumar was among the four Independent MPs who voted in favor of allowing the Prime Minister to present the Constitution Amendment Bill 2025.

The debate in Parliament is ongoing.

