Korea commits over $22 million to Fiji

[ Source : Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka/ Facebook ]

The Republic of Korea is committed to further assisting Fiji this year by allocating more than $22 million in official development assistance.

This development aid aims to support Fiji’s national development priorities in climate change, renewable energy, health and medical services, maritime and fisheries, disaster management and regional development.

This was highlighted by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka who received a courtesy meeting from the recently appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Fiji Jin Hyung Kim.

Article continues after advertisement

While congratulating the Korean Ambassador, Rabuka reaffirmed Fiji’s commitment to further advance development cooperation with Korea.

On the same note, the PM acknowledged the support Korea provides to Fiji, particularly through the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) initiatives promoting socioeconomic development.

For 30 years, Korea has been a strong development ally to Fiji, supporting initiatives like the 2050 Blue Pacific Continent Strategy for a better, peaceful, and prosperous Pacific.