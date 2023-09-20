Kiwa Initiative crucial for grassroot communities

Men of Yaroi Village in Matuku, Lau Islands. [File]

The Kiwa Initiative is a key nature-based solution program to reach grassroot communities and address major challenges in the Pacific region.

This was highlighted by International Union for Conservation of Nature Oceania Regional Director Maria Muavesi in the launching of the second call for local projects in Suva today.

Muavesi says the projects are to help communities adapt to the impacts of climate change and other societal challenges such as health, food security, water and natural disasters.

Article continues after advertisement



International Union for Conservation of Nature Oceania Regional Director Maria Muavesi.

The call, which runs from today until November 12th, 2023 aims project proposals from 19 eligible countries and territories to enhance climate resilience in the Pacific through nature-based solutions.

Currently, there are three Kiwa Initiative projects in Fiji, which are managed by IUCN and led by Ministry of Waterways, National Trust of Fiji and the Community Centred Conservation.