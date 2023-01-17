Rabuka to visit Kiribati

Kiribati High Commissioner to Fiji, Tebuai Uaai.

Kiribati High Commissioner to Fiji, Tebuai Uaai held a meeting with Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka this afternoon.

When approached by the media, Uaai says he is at the PM’s Office to congratulate Rabuka on his appointment.

Uaai says the meeting is focused on expanding bilateral relations between the two counties.

The High Commissioner dismissed a question by the media about whether the discussions will also center on bringing back Kiribati to the Pacific Islands Forum.

Kiribati had withdrawn from the 51st Pacific Islands Forum meeting that was held in Fiji last year, stating it remains unhappy with unresolved issues.

Rabuka is scheduled to make his first state visit to Kiribati this Friday.