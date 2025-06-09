Kiran urges empowerment and equal opportunities for all girls

The Minister for Women sounded an urgent call to safeguard and support the rights of every girl in our society.

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection, Sashi Kiran, stated this while officiating as Chief Guest at the International Day of the Girl Child commemoration organised by the Ministry at Nakavika Primary School in the highlands of Namosi.

The event brought together parents, teachers, students, and community members to celebrate the courage, resilience, and leadership potential of girls in Fiji, under this year’s United Nations theme “The Girl I Am, The Change I Lead: Girls on the Frontlines of Crisis.”

She urged all girls to be proud of who they are, believe in themselves, work hard, stay kind, and never stop dreaming.

Kiran also praised the village for prioritising education and building the village school in 2003, so children do not have to walk miles, and girls can access education easily.

She reaffirmed the Government’s strong commitment to child protection and gender equality through initiatives such as the Fiji Child Welfare Act, the Convention on the Rights of the Child, and the National Child Safeguarding Policy, all aimed at building a Fiji where every girl can live free from violence and full of opportunity.

The Minister thanked parents, teachers, and community leaders for their continued guidance and support, urging them to nurture girls, ensure they are educated, and have equal opportunities to grow.

