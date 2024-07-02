Kiran calls for enhanced mental health support

[File Photo]

Assistant Minister for Women and Children, Sashi Kiran, is emphasizing the pressing need for intervention in addressing the challenges of drug abuse and mental health among young people.

Kiran states that preliminary surveys indicate a high number of children are involved in substance abuse.

She says there have been instances where children needing assistance were found on the streets.

Kiran adds that efforts have been made to locate and involve their parents in the necessary procedures.

“Most children, most people, most children who are or most street dwellers seem to come there through peer pressure. There’s a percentage that talks about broken families, but it’s a very high percentage of use of drugs, different types of drugs, hard drugs, glue, and soft drugs.”

Kiran says that while some children engage in street activities like selling cakes and pies, strategies are in place to support their families and discourage such activities.

She states that ongoing efforts, including educational opportunities, drug rehabilitation programs, and income generation initiatives, are in place to address these issues.