Key witness dismissed in Malimali inquiry

Senior Barrister Janet Mason

A lawyer, who was a key witness in the Commission of Inquiry into the validity of Barbara Malimali’s appointment as Commissioner, has been dismissed by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption.

Kuliasi Saumi was dismissed on Friday, as confirmed by Senior Barrister Janet Mason.

Mason confirmed that the Commission has received word of Malimali’s decision to dismiss Saumi.

She says that Saumi has given evidence and was on the stand for four days, and his testimony is still admissible in this inquiry.

Mason adds that the Commission has taken action, as they wish to recall Saumi for further questioning.

“Mr. Saumi was seemingly dismissed on Friday, so that’s what he advised us, so I can’t say any more because the matter is with the police.”

Mason stated that the problem the COI now has is how this dismissal can affect other witnesses.

She says that other witnesses from FICAC might be afraid to give evidence, and the COI wants Saumi to give more evidence on other issues that have come out.

However, Mason says the problem is that he no longer has access to certain documents, and this impacts the integrity of the Commission and its work.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Crime Mesake Waqa has confirmed that a report against Malimali has been lodged at CID Headquarters by Saumi.