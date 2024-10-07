Key water extension initiatives underway

Aerial shot of Labasa Town [File Photo]

An investment of approximately $218 million is required for the next three decades to upgrade and build new water projects in the Northern Division.

Public Works Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau disclosed this need in Parliament and also stated the importance of meeting growing demand and improving the reliability of water supply.

In line with this commitment, he says the Coalition Government has already initiated several key water extension projects including some that are ongoing from the previous administration.

Major extension projects include the Dagau main extension project in Seaqaqa, which involves a $0.56 million investment for a 3.4-kilometre pipeline benefiting nearly 50 households.

Another significant project is the Nabekavu to Dogoru Mains Extension Project in Labasa, costing $0.8 million to cover 2.6 kilometres of pipeline, which will benefit approximately 30 households.

The Kubulau combined scheme project with a budget of $2.4 million, is nearing completion and includes a 26-kilometre pipeline that will serve around 220 households.

The Delaivuna combined scheme in Taveuni has entered its initial stages with a $0.9 million investment for a 7-kilometre pipeline expected to benefit close to 480 households.

Several major upgrading projects are also underway, aimed at facilitating new water connections. The Benau to Volanao Bulk Mains Upgrading Project is estimated at $16 million and is part of a plan to develop a 30 Mega Litres per Day (MLD) water treatment plant along with a new intake from the Matagi Water Source.

This project aims to enhance storage capacity at the Volanao Reservoir, enabling future network extensions toward the outskirts of Labasa including the Boubale and Malau areas.

Currently, the project is in its early phases, focusing on procurement, grant mobilization, and environmental compliance with approximately 600 households anticipated to benefit.

The Benau to Rara Reservoir Bulk Main Upgrading Project, costing $6.14 million represents the first phase of the Tabia mains extension project, designed to provide a reliable supply from the Rara Reservoir.

Procurement and environmental compliance processes have commenced, and this project is part of a package that includes the Benau to Volanao Bulk Mains Upgrading Project which is expected to benefit around 300 households.

Through these initiatives, Ro Filipe states that the government aims to significantly improve water infrastructure and accessibility in the North.