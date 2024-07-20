Key priorities outlined to combat scams

Acting Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica says the Anti-Scam Taskforce has developed a comprehensive strategy aimed at protecting Fijians from this evolving threat.

Kamikamica says the task force, in its recent meeting, outlined several strategic actions designed to create a safer online environment including increasing scam awareness, strengthening institutional frameworks, pursuing legal reforms and launching targeted educational initiatives.

He says the task force provided updates on the latest scams and ongoing investigations on eBay scams.

Kamikamica says the Police Force reported that of the 104 fraudulent cases currently under investigation, two individuals have been convicted and sentenced.

The Acting Prime Minister says this shows that justice will prevail and those involved will be held accountable.