Nalumisa applauds Labasa firefighters

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Firefighters in Labasa have been applauded for their swift actions during a major fire earlier this week.

Minister for Housing and Local Government Maciu Nalumisa addressed the officers at the National Fire Authority Labasa Station yesterday.

Nalumisa says there could have been more damages incurred, if it were not for their swift actions.

According to a statement, 11 officers were on duty on Tuesday when the incident happened while the rest of the team who were not on duty joined their colleagues to help contain the fire.

Three retail shops, two restaurants and a pharmacy were destroyed in the fire.