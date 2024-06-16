Kamikamica discuss key issues with Immigration department

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The Minister for Trade, Co-operatives, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Communications, Manoa Kamikamica, recently held a meeting with officials from the Immigration Department to discuss ways to improve service delivery.

During the meeting, discussions focused on how the ITC Services Department can support the Department of Immigration, particularly by providing IT support.

This includes transitioning to digital processes to enhance the efficiency of immigration service delivery.

Article continues after advertisement

This is based on the fact that the department relies on ITC for its daily service delivery.



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Kamikamica was also briefed with detailed presentations on statistics showing the increasing demand for immigration services, which necessitates high standards and reliable IT infrastructure support.

He expressed his gratitude to the team for their dedication and commitment to service.

Kamikamica also highlighted several strategies to improve service delivery and underscored the importance of collaboration with the ITC department to streamline and modernize departmental operations.

The Permanent Secretary of Home Affairs and Immigration, Mason Smith, the Director of Immigration, Amelia Komaisavai, senior managers, and representatives from various departmental sections were also part of the meeting.