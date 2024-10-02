Kamikamica calls for evidence of intimidation

DPM Manoa Kamikamica (left) and Francis Puleiwai

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica says he did meet with former Acting Deputy Commissioner Francis Puleiwai on several occasions but not over issues she claims.

Puleiwai had alleged that senior government members including ministers and deputy prime ministers interfered with investigations against them.

Speaking to ABC Australia, Puleiwai went on to that these ministers repeatedly contacted her to inquire whether complaints had been lodged against them which she views as inappropriate interference.

Article continues after advertisement

Kamikamica says his discussions were entirely professional adding that the meeting concerned two sensitive matters but was conducted professionally.

“We have every right to ask, and you know, I don’t see that as intimidation. Intimidation to me is about trying to stop a case or threatening someone not to proceed with it. I mean, she’s correct, I did meet her. But it was more about some significant cases I’m working on, which I will present at the appropriate time. That’s real corruption what I’m addressing, not some of the alleged things.”

In a statement, FICAC yesterday clarified that when complainants or persons of interest follow up on their cases handled by the Commission, it does not necessarily mean they are interfering with FICAC’s processes or investigations.

Meanwhile, while responding to Puleiwai’s claims of threats against her and her family, Kamikamica urged Puleiwai to report any evidence of intimidation or attempts to influence decisions to the proper authorities.

To date, Puleiwai has not responded to questions about whether she will return to front a commission or whether she has filed a Police complaint on allegations on her car tires being slashed.