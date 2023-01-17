Kamikamica briefed by BAF officials

Minister for Trade, and SMEs, Manoa Kamikamica.

Minister for Trade, and SMEs, Manoa Kamikamica yesterday met with the Business Assistance Fiji.

During the meeting, BAF provided an update on the work done thus far and the services provided.

Their services include accounting and auditing, business advisory, business training, linkage to government and donor agencies and development of Medium, Small, and Micro Enterprises.

Kamikamica says he is pleased to be informed of BAFs partnership with Business Link Pacific in assisting more than two hundred MSMEs in subsidising access to professional services amounting to over $160, 300.

He commended the work done by BAF adding the government is looking forward to working concertedly in future projects to support the development MSMEs.