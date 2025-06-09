Kadavu opens first taxi base

Minister for Transport Ro Filipe Tuisawau opens Kadavu's first taxi base [Photo: SUPPLIED]

Kadavu has taken a major step in strengthening its local transport and tourism sector with the opening of the island’s first taxi base.

Minister for Public Works, Meteorological Services and Transport, Ro Filipe Tuisawau, officially opened the Solo I Ra Taxi & Tours Investment Base at Namalata Village.

Speaking on behalf of Namalata Village, Isireli Nuku commended the coalition government for supporting the investment, saying it would create new opportunities for the local community.

Two taxi operators in Kadavu also received confirmation letters for their operations.

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Solo I Ra Taxi & Tours Investment in Namalata Village has been granted 20 taxi permits, while Valelevu Brothers Investment in Daviqele Village has received 15 permits.

The development is expected to improve transport services for communities while creating opportunities for local businesses and supporting Kadavu’s growing tourism industry.