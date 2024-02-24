Kabara's traditional craftsmen seek price increase

One of the major challenges currently faced by the people of Kabara in Lau is the need to review the current selling price of Tanoa and Magimagi in the local and international markets.

The two traditional crafts are the main source of income for the people of Kabara.

This has been highlighted by one of the local carvers, Mosese Cama, who sees the importance of preserving and appreciating the traditional skills and culture in Fiji.

He says, comparing the current selling price with the production work, there is a need for an increase.

“Currently, the two are not matching. Now people have to travel far to get a Tanoa. There are a lot of investments made, and selling it at the current price means there is not much profit compared to the energy used to get a Tanoa. Currently, the smaller one is sold for around $10, whereas the bigger size 33″ is sold for around $2,000 to $3,000″.

He says this is also the case for magimagi production, but the sales are quite faster than the sales of Tanoa.

Though there is a need to increase prices, there is still a need to pass on the skills to other generations.

He says in Kabara, a primary school student can now plait their own magimagi, which is a good sign, and he is hoping that relevant authorities and stakeholders will be able to review the current market selling prices.