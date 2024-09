Two juveniles and an 18-year-old will be produced in the Suva Magistrates Court today.

The three boys have been charged with the alleged rape of a 13-year-old boy in Lami last month.

Police states that the three allegedly forced the victim to perform sexual acts whilst they were at the victim’s relative’s house.

This incident took place last month.

The matter was reported at the Lami Police Station by the victim’s mother this week.