Justice Ratuvili appoint EC Chair

Justice Usaia Ratuvili

Justice Usaia Ratuvili has been appointed the new chair of the Electoral Commission.

While confirming the appointment, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the decision was made last week by the Constitutional Offices Commission; however, they were waiting for a response from Justice Ratuvili.

He says they also needed to finalize the EC sitting allowances.

“There had to be confirmation from him (Justice Usaia Ratuvili) that he would accept and also the finalization of allowance as the sitting judge as he has some additional allowance. That had to come from an independent committee.”

Justice Ratuvili will be replacing Barbara Malimali who resigned as Electoral Commission Chair year, following her appointment as the FICAC Commissioner.

Justice Ratuvili has a Master in International Human Rights from Hong Kong University in 2007.

After 11 years of practicing law in both private and public sectors, he joined Fiji’s Judicial Department in 2009.

He was initially appointed Resident Magistrate in 2009, and in 2011, he transferred to Suva as Chief Magistrate, a position he held until 2021.

In February 2021, he was appointed Acting Master of the High Court of Fiji, and this appointment was confirmed in February 2022.

He was appointed Acting Judge of the High Court of Fiji in Labasa in February 2023.

He is currently a Puisne Judge of the High Court in Suva.

Rabuka says with the appointment of the EC Chair now, they are hoping the 2022 General Election glitch report will be finalized.