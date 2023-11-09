Ju Ben is Pacific Beat winner

[Source: ABC Pacific]

VT1’s hip-hop and reggae artist Ju Ben has become the first ever Fijian to be crowned the winner of the 2023 Pacific Break competition.

After two years in the music arena, Ju Ben has scooped another award, having earlier won the local Domo Vou Talei competition.

Speaking to FBC News, Ju Ben highlighted that one of the challenges that transpired was when the organizer, ABC Pacific, could not find his song one week before the closing date.

He says this did not deter his trust.

Ju Ben says with support from fellow VT1s artists towards the award-winning song “Sema Mai,” which outshined other 366 renowned artists from the Pacific, making it one of the top three songs in the final phase.

“I’m honored to be representing Fiji, representing my VTBOP family, pursuing my music, and showcasing our music overseas, and I’m proud and honored to win this competition.”

Meanwhile, VTBOP managing director Tikiko Korocowiri says this has been a milestone achievement for the group as artists have developed and stamped their marks at the regional and international stages.

Ju Ben has reassured fans to watch out for a new release album this December, which is a collaboration with a Pacific artist.