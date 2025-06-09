Joint taskforce to monitor prices

[file photo]

A joint enforcement task force has been set up to monitor prices closely on the ground to ensure the benefits of tax reductions are passed to people.

The task force is made up of the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission, Consumer Council, Fiji Revenue and Custom Services, and the Ministry of Finance.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad says the task force, where necessary, will propose immediate policy response measures like the imposition of price controls on new items, reductions or even removal of tariff protections provided to local manufacturers and producers who are unreasonable with pricing, and even harder punitive measures, including fines, to ensure compliance with the law.

Article continues after advertisement

He has warned businesses that are thinking of pocketing these tax and duty reductions.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.