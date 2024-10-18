Japan supports Fiji's climate change effort

Japan has launched a three-year project in Fiji aimed not only at infrastructure development but also at helping the country become climate resilient.

The Japanese Ambassador to Fiji, Rokuichiro Michii, emphasizes that the Japanese government has been financing Fiji’s climate change initiatives through international organizations such as the World Bank, Asian Development Bank, and the Global Climate Fund.

He notes that Japan will assist Fiji by providing researchers and experts to conduct studies on the climate situation, enhancing the country’s mitigation strategies.

“This is more of an academic collaboration effort, and more than five universities, professors, and experts in Japan come here and conduct research and identify where the danger lies, and to try to mitigate the possible disaster that can be caused by climate change.”

Michii adds that recently, under their second project, Japan provided a grant agreement of $25.2 million to the Government for the reconstruction of the Tamavua-i-Wai bridge, which will be built to be disaster resilient.

Michii further highlights that Japan is also vulnerable to the impacts of natural disasters and climate change, which drives their commitment to support Fiji in its fight against these challenges.