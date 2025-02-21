Japan and UNIDO partner to tackle plastic pollution in Fiji

[Source: UNIDO - United Nations Industrial Development Organization]

Japan and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) have partnered to advance Fiji’s circular economy by enhancing resource efficiency in the plastic value chain.

This initiative aims to mitigate plastic pollution.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Permanent Secretary for Environment and Climate Change Sivendra Michael and United Nations Resident Coordinator ad interim Andie Fong Toy.

With approximately 14,875 tons of plastic waste generated annually nearly a quarter of which leaks into the environment, Fiji faces significant challenges in protecting its marine ecosystem.

Addressing this issue requires strengthened collaboration among the public sector, private sector, indigenous peoples, and local communities.

The project will promote circular economy and resource efficiency practices by enhancing policies, regulatory frameworks, and capacity while encouraging sustainable production and consumption across Fiji’s plastic value chain.

It aims to reduce plastic use, keep plastics in circulation and out of landfills, and promote alternative products and services.

Aligned with Fiji’s National Development Plan 2025-2029 and the 2050 Vision, this initiative is groundbreaking as it extends beyond waste management to tackle upstream and midstream issues, including production, consumption, and business models.

Under this collaboration, UNIDO will leverage its global expertise in industrial development to implement the project, with funding from the Government of Japan.

