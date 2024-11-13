Itaukei administration review tops GCC agenda

The Great Council of Chiefs meeting began with a review of ongoing initiatives since the last gathering, starting with an update on the review of the iTaukei Administration, also known as the Fijian Administration.

Chair Ratu Viliame Seruvakula says Dr Jone Baledrokadroka who has been leading the review process, presented the findings to the Review Council.

Ratu Viliame says the review team provided updates on their work, sharing insights into the progress made and the challenges faced in the administration of iTaukei affairs.

Article continues after advertisement

“Now they have come up with a number of recommendations, and those recommendations will be now. We have another presentation, which is to do with, it’s an economic empowerment paper, and that will, that will, also have a number of recommendations.”



GCC Chair Ratu Viliame Seruvakula

Ratu Viliame says to facilitate detailed discussions, the GCC will break into three working groups based on the major confederacies, Kubuna, Burebasaga, and Tovata, which will review both the administration and economic empowerment recommendations, engaging in in-depth discussions to assess their potential impact.

The groups will reconvene at 3 PM to present their findings and discuss the next steps.

Once the recommendations have been reviewed, the Council will deliberate on the proposals and determine which actions to pass on to the relevant government ministries for further consideration.

The meeting also had a moment of reflection and remembrance for two members who recently passed away, where they began with a minute of silence to honour the memory of Ngagat Maraf from the Rotuma Council and Roko Tui Yawe from Kadavu.

The GCC meeting continues.