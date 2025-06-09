Iraq camp vacant after two decades of service

Former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama (left), Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka (Right) during the return of the First Battalion Fiji Regiment event

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has acknowledged the role of his predecessor, Voreqe Bainimarama, during the commemoration marking the return of the First Battalion Fiji Regiment from the United Nations Assistance Mission in Iraq.

The event today marked the end of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces’ service in Iraq, which began in 2004 following a United Nations request for military protection of its personnel and facilities.

Rabuka recognised Bainimarama’s role as Commander of the RFMF from 1999 to 2014, during which he approved and oversaw the deployment of Fijian troops to peacekeeping missions.

Rabuka welcomed the 159-member UNAMI contingent, commending them for their service and contribution to peacebuilding efforts overseas.

After 21 years of service, the Republic of Fiji Military Forces’ Baghdad camp in Iraq is now finally vacant

“I commend your effort and courage while serving overseas. We forgive you if there were instances where you may feel you failed the country. However, if you are called upon to serve again, we hope that you will stand ready and tall in the pursuit of peacebuilding,”

Rabuka also reminded the officers that greater challenges now lie at home with the rising social issues now entrenched in communities and its challenges.

“Now that you are back, bigger challenges are faced in our country. My hope is that we will work together and show the same level of commitment demonstrated during peacekeeping missions to address issues here at home”

He also acknowledged the UNAMI contingents’ apology.

Meanwhile, RFMF Commander Brigadier-General Ro Jone Kalouniwai says the focus moving forward is to reconsolidate the force and reassess future peacekeeping deployments.

