Investing in workforce is vital: Ravo

The Ministry of Forestry believes that training and education play a vital role in the sustainable development of the forestry sector.

Minister Kalaveti Ravo says while developments are necessary in responding to people’s needs, effective planning and implementation are vital to maintaining the proper balancing of economic, social, and environmental developments.

“By investing in forest training, and dedication at all levels will ensure that there is a scientific policy makers, forester and local community working together to address the issue of deforestation and restore the landscape.”

Ravo also stressed the importance of putting in place adequate measures to ensure that any forest harvesting is within the forest’s sustainable cut level and in full compliance with existing codes of practice and other environmental requirements.



38 resource owners and contractors from around the North participated in the weeklong Forest Harvesting Supervisor Training.