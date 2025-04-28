Investigation underway after mini-bus accident

A mini-bus accident along Kings Road has left the driver and 10 passengers injured.

All those involved were rushed to the Colonial War Memorial Hospital for treatment yesterday.

Investigations are ongoing.

The accident took place when the driver allegedly lost control of the mini-bus, causing it to veer off the road.

The vehicle then landed on top of a parked car at the Vinod Patel Car Park before tumbling onto its side.

