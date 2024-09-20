Internal controls strengthened improve administrative efficiency

[Source: LT]

Strengthening internal controls has successfully curbed indiscipline and improved administrative efficiency within the Ministry of Employment.

Permanent Secretary for Employment Maritino Nemani highlighted this while responding to questions by the Public Accounts Committee on the review of the 2022 Audit Report on General Administration Sector.

Nemani confirms an investigation is ongoing into a case of internal theft, which was discovered after the Ministry strengthened its internal control mechanisms.

Nemani says the Ministry also introduced a cashless payment system late last year to improve financial security and eliminate risks associated with cash handling.

“So, from last year, we introduced that, and it’s working very, very well for us. It also eliminates some of the administrative, and in particular, saving jobs for our own staff, because there’s no mishandling of cash when they do inspections.”

The 2022 Audit Report on General Administration Sector revealed missing receipts linked to a cash theft totaling $13,191 during the 2021/2022 financial year.

The matter is still under investigation.