Insurance vital for schools, says NFA

Deshbandhu Vitogo School in Lautoka [Source: Supplied]

The National Fire Authority stresses the need for schools to invest in insurance to mitigate potential losses.

While several fire incidents have been recorded in previous years, this year alone has seen significant damage to school properties due to fires at Deshbandhu Vitogo School in Lautoka, Lomaivuna High School in Naitasiri, and Ra High School.

NFA Chief Executive Officer Puamau Sowane highlights the economic implications of these incidents, noting that government-funded schools were particularly affected.

Article continues after advertisement

He is urging the Ministry of Education to consider insurance options for their properties in light of the financial burden of replacing lost educational materials.

“There are a lot of items being damaged in the fire. In particular, the one in Lomaivuna and the one also in Vitogo. Some several computers and tablets were destroyed.”

Sowane adds that the fire safety status of certain schools is still questionable.

“We want to work closely with the Ministry of Education in terms of engaging with them and also train some of their fire wardens to look after their school and schoolchildren.”

He emphasizes that a proactive approach is vital to enhancing fire safety compliance across all schools.