Initiative to help turn dreams into reality

iTaukei Land Trust Board Chief Executive Solomone Nata says iTaukei landowners often adopt good business practices and plan for success, but their dreams often falter when it comes to putting them into action.

Speaking at a consultation in Dakuibeqa Village in Beka, Nata highlighted the challenges that many landowners face despite their ambition to develop their land and resources.

He says for years, many iTaukei landowners have struggled to access the financial support needed to bring their business ideas to life.

The CEO says the TLTB is now addressing the issue with a groundbreaking solution – an initiative called the iTaukei Development Financing Facility.

He says this new initiative offers low-interest no-deposit loans, providing an accessible pathway for landowners to turn their dreams into reality.



He says to qualify for the facility, landowners need to be registered in the Vola ni Kawa Bula and have a solid business plan.

He adds that it’s a call to action for all iTaukei landowners to take that next step, secure the support they need, and bring their visions to life.