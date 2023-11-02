Initiative to boost sustainable development

The Coalition Government has unveiled a ground-breaking blue bond initiative, demonstrating its unwavering commitment to economic growth and environmental sustainability.

This decision comes after a thorough analysis of Fiji’s 2017 green bond issuance, demonstrating the government’s commitment to sustainable development.

Finance Minister, Professor Biman Prasad emphasizes the process involved in evaluating the blue bond issuance.

Article continues after advertisement

“Allow me to highlight that this blue bond issuance has been independently reviewed and approved by Sustainalytics, which is one of the world’s leading rating agencies for thematic bond issuances.”

Prasad says a total of 18 carefully selected projects will receive funding, with an emphasis on four key thematic areas.

United Nations Development Program Resident Representative Tuya Altangerel says that the blue economy is a major contributing factor in providing food, food security, and livelihoods for the people.

The government has extended an invitation to potential investors and financial experts to participate in this innovative initiative, emphasizing the promising potential for environmental impact and investment opportunities.