Informal settlements pose challenges

Informal settlements in the different municipalities pose a significant challenge for the Local Government Ministry.

This has been highlighted by the Local Government Minister Maciu Nalumisa when he was questioned about the strategies to address informal settlements in the various municipalities.

Nalumisa says this is something that his Ministry is working towards, on how best they can manage it in the long run.

“What we’re trying to do now is for people to move away from those places, and for us to address it, we need to come up with more housing options.”

Nalumisa states that they are working together with the Housing Authority and the Public Rental Board to provide affordable housing.

He adds that his ministry is also looking at developing some green spaces and having consultation with landowners, iTaukei Land Trust Board and the Lands Ministry, in aiding them in acquiring land so that they can try and relocate people who are living in informal settlements.

The Minister also says that even though the issue of informal settlement is a challenge right now, however, it is something that the Ministry is seriously considering on addressing.