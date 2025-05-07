Influencers flock to Fiji for Tourism Super Week

Katy Pakinga & Pate Sowane

Social media influencers are soaking up the sights and sounds of Fiji as they take part in Tourism Super Week in Denarau.

Among them is New Zealand-based influencer Katy Pakinga, known online as “What Katy Did Next”, who boasts more than 200,000 followers across her platforms.

She’s in Fiji for the week-long program and says she’s excited to share her journey with fans while also learning from tourism experts.

Article continues after advertisement



Katy Pakinga & Hon. Viliame Gavoka

Pakinga says it’s a chance to experience the best of Fiji and tell authentic stories that inspire travel.

“Don’t be afraid of making mistakes as you go. Making a mistake should not stop you from sharing what you are passionate about. Post and be proud of what you do”.

She says social media is a powerful tool, and part of her role involves helping small businesses build their online presence to grow and reach new markets.

Local influencer Pate Sowane also joined the program.

He says the Tourism Super Week has expanded his understanding and helped him discover new ways to improve as a content creator.

“It’s been an interesting day, the session was really useful and I feel like I learnt a lot”

The initiative has not only created exposure for those in the tourism industry but also opened doors for others eager to explore the many opportunities the sector has to offer.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.