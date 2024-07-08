Indonesian Embassy hosts media talanoa session

[Source: Supplied]

The Indonesian Embassy in Fiji had organized an interactive Talanoa session aimed at fostering collaboration and knowledge exchange between the two countries media industries.

The event featured a senior journalist from Kompas Newspaper, Laraswati Ariadne Anwar, and a senior news anchor and manager from Sea Today News Mochamad Achir.

These journalists were part of the 2024 Pacific International Media Conference.

The session provided a platform for in-depth discussions on the similar challenges faced by media in both countries and explored areas for mutual collaboration.

Speaking at the event, Indonesia’s Ambassador to Fiji, Dupito Simamora, emphasized the significance of these sectors in enhancing bilateral ties.

Simamora says Fiji and Indonesia are both seen as leaders in their respective regions’ and there is much to learn from each.

He adds Indonesia has been a long-time development partner of Fiji, a relationship based on trust and respect.

Participants in the Talanoa session discussed a whole range of issues, learning about the diverse media industry in both Fiji and Indonesia and discussing important issues such as freedom of speech, accurate reporting, and media ethics.