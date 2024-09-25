Individual sentenced to 30 days for tobacco offence

[File Photo]

As the Ministry of Health Tobacco Control and Enforcement Unit crackdown on illegal tobacco sales, an individual has been sentenced to 30 days in Korovou Prison following the issuance of committal warrant.

According to the Ministry, the individual was one of 11 people issued committal warrants last week and failure to comply with the Tobacco Control Act 2010 resulted to his imprisonment.

The Ministry of Health has been conducting enforcement operation in the Central Division in collaboration with the Suva Health Office and the Police Force.

In addition to the prison sentence, two other individuals have fully paid their fines of $1,016.35 each, while three more are expected to settle their penalties by next week.

Earlier this month, the enforcement team issued seven committal warrants, generating revenue of $6,581.80.

Additionally, 13 tobacco infringement notices were issued to individuals selling tobacco products in small quantities.

The Ministry says these actions were carried out following requests from the officer- in -charge at Totogo Police Station and estimated total revenue expected from these bookings is $13,000.

Since last week, the enforcement team issued 12 tobacco infringement notices for the illegal sale of tobacco in small quantities and according to the ministry these fines will generate approximately $12,000 in revenue.

The team is still working to track down offenders who have relocated, with some proving more difficult to locate due to limited information.

The enforcement team continues to target offenders who sell tobacco products in illegal quantities.