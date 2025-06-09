India to boost Fiji’s bio-fuels collaboration

Fiji and India have reaffirmed their shared commitment to promoting biofuels as a sustainable energy solution under the framework of the Global Biofuels Alliance.

As founding and active members of the Alliance, the two nations highlighted the critical role of biofuels in enhancing energy security, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and supporting inclusive rural development.

Both sides also agreed to deepen cooperation on capacity building, technical assistance, and policy frameworks to scale up sustainable biofuel production and deployment in Fiji.

This collaboration highlights Fiji and India’s shared vision for a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable energy future.

