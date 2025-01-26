India celebrates 76th republic day

This year marks the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Fiji and India, with the partnership significantly contributing to the enrichment of Fiji’s social, economic, and cultural landscape.

While commemorating the 76th Republic Day of India, Indian High Commissioner to Fiji, Suneet Mehta, highlighted that after a long and difficult struggle, India gained independence from foreign rule on 15th August 1947.

He added that India is the world’s third-largest economy, a benchmark for many countries, and continues to grow steadily in terms of purchasing power parity.

“Despite the global challenges posed by the pandemic, India’s GDP growth has shown resilience, with an expected growth rate of 7% this financial year, contributing significantly to global economic growth. While some economies struggle, India’s service sector alone today accounts for over 50%.”

Mehta also stated that in recent years, bilateral ties between the two nations have deepened through historic visits by country delegations and collaboration in areas such as agriculture, technology, healthcare, renewable energy, education, and capacity building.

The High Commissioner affirmed a strong commitment to working closely with Fiji and the Pacific region to help realize the full potential of their relationship.