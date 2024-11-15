Increased police presence amid festive season

The Fiji Police Force has increased their operations ensure the safety and well-being of all residents and visitors throughout the country particularly during the festive season.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations Livai Driu stresses the importance of beginning this exercise early, to create greater awareness around personal safety as the holiday season approaches.

He adds the increased police presence, which will be visible across towns, cities, roads, and recreational areas, is designed to create a safer environment for the community.

However, ACP Driu highlighted that safety is a shared responsibility.

ACP Driu adds the police will also assist stakeholders in monitoring movements, especially on the roads.

He adds the force will be focusing on high-traffic areas including roads, shopping centers, picnic spots, schools, and business districts.

ACP Driu says they are also stepping up patrols in communities to promote safety at home and in public spaces.