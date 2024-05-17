Improved benefits for Fiji Water staff

Fiji Water workers are returning to work today following the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement that concluded negotiations regarding their terms and conditions of employment.

The negotiations were facilitated by former Magistrate Andrew See through an informal mediation service intervention.

This process enabled the employer and union representatives to reach a mutually agreeable settlement.

The Ministry of Employment closely monitored the progress and anticipated a settlement.

While respecting the union’s right to withdraw labor, the positive response from both parties and their willingness to settle is highly appreciated.

Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations Agni Deo Singh encouraged continuous good-faith dialogue to address employment-related matters as stipulated under the Employment Relations Act 2007.

Singh states that the Ministry will continue to monitor the implementation of the agreement and provide necessary support to ensure harmonious workplace relations.

He also urged all employer and worker representatives to engage in good-faith dialogue to resolve workplace disputes rather than allowing them to escalate.

Following successful negotiations yesterday, Fiji Water staff will receive a 21.7 per cent pay increase.

A key outcome of the negotiations is the introduction of a shift allowance of $3.50 per shift for workers.

Meal allowances will increase to $12 per meal and there will be flexible meal breaks. Transportation will be provided for workers to and from work when required to work overtime. Mechanics will also receive a wage increase from level five to level six.