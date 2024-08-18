Impressive turnout at Nasinu Festival

A considerable amount of residents braved the rain to witness the opening of the 2024 Vodafone and Gavya Nasinu Festival at Valelevu in Nasinu last night.

It marks the return of the festival after a five-year hiatus.

In his address to the multitude of people at the opening of the festival, Minister for Local Government Maciu Nalumisa encouraged people to be empowered by the theme “Give Back To Those That Gave”.

Nalumisa says the theme is not just a reminder of the generosity of our ancestors, but a call for action to extend the work initiated by our elders.

“This festival is more than a celebration—it is the heartbeat of our town, a time to come together, reflect on our journey, and recommit to a shared vision for Nasinu’s future.”

Nalumisa says the festival is not just about entertainment, but an opportunity to strengthen the bonds for the achievement of the vision shared by people and places.

The Local Government Minister assured the residents that the Coalition Government is committed to the sustainable development of urban and rural communities, including Nasinu.

A total of seven queen contestants have utilized the platform to run their campaign against several issues encountered in society.

The Nasinu Festival commenced last night and will be concluded on Saturday 24th August.