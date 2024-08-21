Immigration to suspend certain services

[File Photo]

The Department of Immigration will not be accepting application for work permits, investor permits and appeals from this Friday.

It says this is to allow the department to transition into its new Online Permit Processing System which they have just recently launched.

The Department says all paper applications currently being processed will be processed within the next month.

It says if any applicant’s current permit expires between Friday and September 2nd, the applicant will not be penalized.

It further says they recognize that transitioning to a new system may require adjustments therefore, comprehensive support will be provided.

The Department’s website will feature guides to assist users in familiarizing themselves with the new system.