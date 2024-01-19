Immigration Office set to move

[File Photo]

The Department of Immigration office in Suva will move to a new location on the 2nd of next month.

The department says they are relocating to the Lala Rambin Building along Robertson Road.

It says due to this movement, passport services will be suspended from March 4th to March 22nd to allow the moving and installation of the passport system at the new building.

This, however, means that services will still be provided at the current office until February 29th.